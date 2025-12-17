Pan American Golf Association Christmas for kids returns after a 5-year absence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A beloved holiday tradition that began in the 1970s returned today after being put on hold during the pandemic.

The Pan American Golf Association hosted its annual Christmas party for West Oso ISD elementary school children, with Santa and his elves handing out gifts and goodies to the kids.

The celebration took place at the site on Horne and Barrera Drive that used to serve as headquarters for the Pan American Golf Association. The location is now home to Rooster's Beer Garden, which was happy to co-host the festive event.

"It's a cumulative effort and it's appreciated by these little kids. I wish everybody could have seen, if you could bottle up that energy and that happiness, it's all worth it," Rooster's Beer Garden owner Marisa Gallegos said.

The Pan American Golf Association first held this Christmas event in 1972. Texas Bridge Credit Union also made donations to support the celebration.

