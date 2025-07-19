Overnight roadwork to close portions of I-37 in Corpus Christi starting Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will begin repaving and restriping Interstate 37 northbound in Corpus Christi starting Sunday night.

The project focuses on the stretch between the pedestrian bridge near Buddy Lawrence Drive and Nueces Bay Boulevard on the city's Westside.

Work will refresh the pavement and markings adjacent to the recently completed Harbor Bridge improvements.

Crews will work overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with all northbound main lanes closed during these hours. The project is weather-dependent.

Drivers will need to follow these detours during the closures:

Motorists traveling northbound on I-37 from downtown will need to exit 1B toward Port Avenue.

Those coming from Portland on US 181 southbound should exit toward Nueces Bay Boulevard.

Drivers on SH 286 (Crosstown) northbound will need to exit toward Nueces Bay Boulevard.

All westbound traffic can re-enter I-37 using the entrance ramp just west of the I-37 and Up River Road intersection.

TxDOT officials note that similar work will take place on I-37 southbound after the northbound portion is completed.

Motorists are urged to be alert to the closures and watch for workers and equipment in the construction zone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

