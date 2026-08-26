CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The owner of Sonny's Barbacoa and Restaurant said he's planning to come back bigger and stronger after a fire damaged his eatery Monday night.

Joseph Hoskins was at the popular restaurant as fire investigators sifted through the damage and looked for clues to determine what caused the fire that left extensive damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the restaurant on the 4000 block of South Port Avenue.

"Our plan is to come back bigger and stronger": Owner of Sonny's Barbacoa says he ready to rebuild after fire

So far, no cause has been determined but the fire has forced the owner of the restaurant which has served the westside community to close its doors, leaving 10 employees without work.

Shane Rackley, KRIS 6 News A fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the entire restaurant late Monday night.

"A few part-timers, full-timers, about 10 altogether, that's who I feel the most for is for my employees because at the end of the day we're all family and we all eat and pay our bills out of here. So, it's rough for everybody," Hoskins said.

He added the amount of support he's received from the community has been tremendous.

"Everybody's been reaching out to us with prayers and thoughts, and we really, really appreciate it. We would not be here today or been in business for 23 years without our loyal fan base and our customers. They're the reason we're here," Hoskins said.

For now, Hoskins said he will continue to work with the insurance companies and will determine next week when he'll reopen his restaurant.

In the meantime, he's considering using his food truck to sell breakfast tacos, his famous chicharrones, and barbacoa on the weekends.

Shane Rackley, KRIS 6 News Joseph Hoskins said he's considering using his food truck to sell breakfast tacos, chicharrones, and barbacoa on the weekends.

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