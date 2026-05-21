Nightly rounds of rain leave behind a temporary river on the westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rainfall this week has turned a familiar drainage ditch in Corpus Christi's Molina neighborhood into what looks more like a river.

The Columbia Ditch, which runs along Columbia Street on the city's westside, normally holds just a few inches of standing water. This week's downpours have pushed water levels to within just a few feet of overflowing.

A staff member who lives in the Molina neighborhood said the last time he saw this much water in the ditch was in the late 1980s.

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