New technology offers hope for stroke survivors to regain hand function

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Jo Ann Gaddis' life changed forever on April 25 when she experienced a stroke. Now, a new device could help her and other stroke survivors regain function in their affected limbs.

"I said no, this doesn't feel right. So I got up and drove myself to the hospital," Gaddis said.

Since her stroke, Gaddis has had to re-learn everyday tasks with her left hand that she once took for granted.

"Bathing, dressing, and not being able to put my makeup on. That's the worst part," Gaddis said.

When asked what it was like the day she realized she was having a stroke, Gaddis replied, "I never thought I would have one. Eer."

Despite the challenges, Gaddis maintains a positive outlook.

"I don't let myself get depressed. Not at all," Gaddis said.

Her faith, family, and friends keep her spirits lifted, along with the hope to one day get back to making wooden crosses — a hobby that brought her peace.

"I'm excited to start working on my crosses again," Gaddis said.

Soon, Gaddis and other stroke survivors could receive help from innovative technology.

"Our goal with IpsiHand is to use the power of the brain to improve arm and hand function after stroke," said Emily Morgan, occupational therapist and clinical relations manager for Kandu.

The device uses a headset to detect a person's intent to move, even if they have little or no movement in that limb. It also rebuilds brain connections and teaches a different part of the brain to take control.

"Bringing that technology to the Coastal Bend and making it accessible to survivors here is crucial," said Jodi Bellinger, occupational therapist and clinical liaison for Kandu.

Currently, the device is FDA cleared but not FDA approved. Screenings help determine if someone qualifies for the technology. When Gaddis learned she was eligible, she was thrilled.

"Those devices, I'm sure, are gonna put me back on cloud nine," Gaddis said.

When asked what she's most looking forward to if the technology works, Gaddis answered with a laugh and a thumbs up, "Going to the casino."

For survivors like Gaddis, these tools could mean another chance to get back to the little joys of life.

For more information on local screenings and recovery resources for stroke survivors:

Medical Centers Offering Stroke Screenings

CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Multiple locations throughout the Coastal Bend Website: christushealth.org/spohn

Phone: (361) 881-3000 Offers regular stroke risk assessments and screenings

Corpus Christi Medical Center Website: corpuschristimedicalcenter.com Phone: (361) 761-1000 Provides stroke screenings and risk assessments Driscoll Children's Hospital Website: driscollchildrens.org Phone: (361) 694-5000 Pediatric stroke screenings and assessments

