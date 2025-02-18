New Dill Pickle Hot Cheetos sparks frenzy, but experts warn of health risks

Across the Coastal Bend, shoppers have been flocking to stores in search of a new snack craze: Hot Cheetos in a Dill Pickle flavor. The bold twist on a beloved snack has quickly become a hot commodity, with some local stores seeing a surge in sales following the announcement of its arrival.

Dill Pickle Flamin' Hot Cheetos flying off shelves, but could effect health

At Norton’s Food Mart, the new chips sold out quickly, with customers snapping up bags as soon as they hit the shelves. “Norton’s had them, and I was at the doctor’s office, so I decided to stop by and get a bag," local resident Elisa Diaz said. “It was one bag per person, and I still managed to grab one for my daughter. It's the thought that counts.”

The flavor is clearly a hit, but while many are excited about the new product, experts are raising concerns about the potential health risks of indulging in such spicy snacks regularly. Hot Cheetos have long been a popular choice for snack lovers, but are they as harmful as some fear?

Dr. Eric Baggerman, a pediatrician at Amistad Health, says that while these snacks might satisfy cravings, they’re far from healthy. “None of these are healthy, let’s start there,” Baggerman cautioned. He has seen firsthand how consuming spicy snacks like Hot Cheetos can lead to nausea, vomiting, gastritis, and stomach pains in both children and adults.

“The Takis phase hit over 10 years ago, and in the emergency room, we thought we needed to make a Takis room because so many kids were coming in with abdominal pains,” Baggerman recalled. This isn't a new concern—spicy chips have been a source of medical visits for years.

So, what can snack lovers do to indulge without putting their health at risk? According to Baggerman, moderation is key.

“Having a healthy diet can include treats, but a treat is not an everyday item,” he advised. “It’s when things like the spice, the salt, or the fat become regular parts of your diet that they cause problems.”

In other words, enjoying a bag of Dill Pickle Hot Cheetos every once in a while won’t likely lead to serious health issues, but regularly consuming them—like any processed snack—could have negative effects on your well-being.

As the popularity of these new chips continues to grow, it’s clear that balancing cravings with health-conscious choices will be key to enjoying this snack without any side effects. So, next time you grab a bag of these spicy treats, remember to enjoy them in moderation.

