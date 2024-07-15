Watch Now
New development could bring large subdivision to the city's westside

IMG_6245.jpeg
KRIS 6 News
Braselton and Development and Urban Engineering are requesting an amendment to the current water master plan that would include a water line that would provide water to the proposed subdivision on the city's westside.
IMG_6245.jpeg
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 15, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Braselton Homes is planning to build hundreds of homes near the Corpus Christi Speedway.

During Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting, a public hearing will be held to discuss an ordinance amending the city's water master plan with the addition of a 12-inch water line on Saratoga Boulevard, southeast of Old Brownsville Road and northwest of County Road 35.

The proposed development will be called Saratoga Ridge and consists of 965 single-family homes on more than 257 acres of land.

SaratogaRidgemap.JPG

Braselton Homes has built homes in the Corpus Christi Bay area for more than 70 years.

They have built homes in the following subdivisions: Cottages by the Bay in Flour Bluff, Rancho Vista near Veterans Memorial High School, London Towne, and Saratoga Crossing.

BraseltonHomes.jpg

The amendment, reviewed and approved by Corpus Christi Water, calls for 1,460 linear feet of master plan water lines along Saratoga Boulevard.

ProposedWaterLine.JPG

City staff is recommending the city move forward with the plan which according to the council agenda was developed by the water department with the help of a design engineer and property owner.

