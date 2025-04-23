Mystery of the Blue Rose Scholarship helps Breast Cancer survivor continue education journey

A local high school counselor and breast cancer survivor has received the Mystery of the Blue Rose Scholarship for the second consecutive year, helping her pursue her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership. Jessica Bowers, who works as a college and career counselor at Moody High School, was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2020. Now cancer-free, she's continuing her education at Texas A&M University-Kingsville with help from the scholarship.

"I am a breast cancer survivor. I was diagnosed in October of 2020," Bowers said.

The Mystery of the Blue Rose Scholarship was founded in 1996 by Gae Callaway, through the Coastal Bend Community Foundation. Callaway started this scholarship one year after losing a friend to breast cancer. Unlike traditional scholarships, this one specifically targets women who are continuing their education later in life, and whose lives have been affected by cancer in some way. The Mystery of the Blue Rose scholarship is typically awarded to students continuing their education at either Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Del Mar College, or Coastal Bend College.

"It's not for your child out of high school. It is for a female, 35 or older, that's life has somehow been touched by cancer," Callaway said.

Bowers received $1,000 in scholarship funds this year, following her $500 award last year as well. The scholarship was able to be larger this year due to more money being raised through fundraisers. She said the financial support has been crucial during her educational journey.

"You know, it was very much a dark time, but I was very fortunate to have support throughout this whole ordeal. The fact that I was able to receive these funds was such a blessing," Bowers said.

While helping her Moody High School students prepare for college and their careers beyond high school, Bowers is simultaneously advancing her own education, hoping to serve as an inspiration.

"You know, I'm hoping that it inspires them as well. You know, to realize that you know, if you set your mind to something, you can accomplish what you need to," Bowers said.

The scholarship's name carries special significance. A blue rose typically symbolizes mystery and pursuing the impossible, themes that resonated with Callaway when she created the program decades ago.

"Well, actually, I was reading a book, and it had this beautiful blue rose on the front, and it just kind of inspired me," Callaway said.

Callaway uses the scholarship to promote all areas of health and well-being for women, such as physical health, financial health, and spiritual health. Thirty years after it was created, the Mystery of the Blue Rose continues to inspire recipients like Bowers to pursue their educational goals despite facing significant health challenges.

“That was, you know, very impactful for me because I was, you know, wondering, you know, is this a route that I should take? Should I continue my education? And that sort of inspired me to you know, realize yes, this is something that I needed to do," Bowers said.

Callaway organizes several fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for the Mystery of the Blue Rose scholarships. For more information on The Mystery of the Blue Rose scholarship, click here.

