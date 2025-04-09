Mother says son with disabilities was denied Head Start enrollment after Upbring takeover

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS6 News has been tracking the progress of Upbring’s Head Start transition in Corpus Christi for the last seven months. Now, a local mother says her 4-year-old son, who had been enrolled in the program since he was four months old, was no longer able to remain enrolled when Upbring assumed control.

Upbring Head Start has aimed to bring a new chapter in early childhood education for low-income families in the area. However, months after taking over from the Nueces County Community Action Agency, the program still had not opened its doors.

“We're working at the pace that the Head Start agency wants us to work at,” said City Manager Peter Zanoni during a city council meeting in February. At that same meeting, Upbring representatives couldn’t provide a clear opening date for the centers.

The parent, who requested anonymity to protect her child’s identity, will be referred to as Jennifer. For families like hers, the frustration extended beyond delays. Her son, who has multiple disabilities, was previously enrolled under the former agency. She said she was assured at an October town hall that Upbring would accommodate his needs.

“Right after that town hall, yes, I began to think that they weren't going to take him in only because how she kept on saying it was more for general ed students,” Jennifer said.

She explained that staff initially told her removing her son due to his disabilities would be considered discrimination, yet she believes that’s exactly what happened.

“So I did feel at that point in time that my son was being discriminated upon because he does have multiple disabilities,” she said.

Jennifer filed a complaint with the federal Office of Head Start, referencing a regulation that prohibits denying enrollment based on disability or the severity of that disability.

“I've sent out two complaints to the Office of Head Start, and I have not received anything from them,” she said.

KRIS6 News reached out to Upbring for comment. While the organization declined to address any specific child, it issued the following general statement in part:

“We do not deny enrollment based on disability status or need. In certain cases, when a child's needs exceed what can be safely and appropriately supported within the Head Start setting, we work with families and ISDs to ensure the child is transitioned to a more supportive, specialized environment.”

This response raised questions for Jennifer, especially since her son had been in the same program under the same funding for the past four years.

Her son was ultimately referred to CCISD.

“I just know that it was hard on him just to, just for the transition in itself and having to go and meet new teachers, get adjusted again, back into a classroom setting and it'd be a whole different environment for him,” she said.

As of April 7, according to Health and Human Services, Upbring has submitted a total of seven applications, including one initial permit being issued.

KRIS6 News will continue to follow this story.

