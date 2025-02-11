CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement with Lutheran Social Services of the South Inc, or "Upbring"

Upbring took over the Head Start program from the Nueces County Community Cction Agency on Jan. 1.

As we've been reporting, Upbring has not set a definite date for when the Head Start program will resume operations.

City Council to vote on lease agreement with Upbring Head Start for eight locations

If the ordinance being voted on is approved it would allow the city to lease city property to Upbring so they can operate preschools at eight existing locations.

According to Health and Human Services, as of Feb. 10. Upbring has only applied for one childcare inspection despite having 14 locations listed on its website.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.