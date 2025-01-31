Upbring has submitted only one application for inspections for its 14-location Head Start program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents still don’t have a firm opening date for Upbring’s Head Start program, despite the nonprofit taking over operations from the Nueces Community Action Agency on January 1. Upbring has only said the centers will open in "February 2025," but parents are growing frustrated with the lack of clear communication.

Tony Jaramillo

A local parent, who previously spoke with KRIS6 News on January 30, said she has also struggled to get information from Upbring.

"They’re not answering any of my questions either, the last email I sent them was the one about the centers being open after the inspections were done."

she said.

A letter from Upbring, sent to parents on January 27, stated the organization is "closely coordinating with Health and Human Services for childcare inspections" and working to "help expedite the process."

Tony Jaramillo Letter that was sent to Upbring parents on January 27

"When they said that the school would close in December, I thought, ‘Oh, maybe it’ll be closed a month or so.’ But we’re pushing that," the parent said.

On January 30, KRIS6 News reached out to Texas Health and Human Services (HHSC) for more details about Upbring’s applications. HHSC confirmed that they received an application for "Upbring Head Start Northwest" in Corpus Christi on January 27, 2025.

Tony Jaramillo

HHSC has 21 days to review the application once it is received, after which an inspection will be scheduled once it is approved and accepted.

Despite Upbring listing 14 locations in Nueces County on its website, HHSC confirmed this was the only application they had received from the nonprofit so far.

Tony Jaramillo

KRIS6 News has attempted to reach Upbring for an interview but has not yet been successful.

Head Start parents frustrated as February nears with no official start date yet

Parents Frustrated over delayed Head Start program reopening

Nonprofit taking NCCAA's Head start program comments on change

Upbring delays opening Birth-To-Five Head Start Program

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.