Morgan Avenue to see repaving construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Morgan Avenue from Crosstown to Port Avenue will get a fresh coat of asphalt starting Wednesday night as part of the Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP).

Construction is expected to take two weeks and will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each day (weather permitting).

Phase 1 will have nighttime lane closures on the outside lanes of both sides of Morgan. Phase 2 will shift to the inside lanes.

The City of Corpus Christi says that safety is their top priority, so drivers are advised to remain aware of the work zone and follow posted signs.

For more information, media representatives can contact Senior Public Information Officer Rachel Esses at 361-826-3884 or by email at rachele@cctexas.com.

