Moody High School students turning back the clock on Valentine's Day traditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Talking about love is one thing, but showing it? Thats what really matters. Students at Moody High School ditched their laptops for some old school handwritten cards to give to seniors at the Robstown Senior Center this Valentine’s Day.

“This was just another way to say we love you, we support you and our students came together to do that. Our students are excited to volunteer. We put the information out there this past Tuesday so to get this amount of students out here is fantastic,” Moody PTSA President Brenda Crawley said.

It wasn’t part of a class or a club. It was students like freshman Joleene Trejo, who just wanted to volunteer and bring a smile to a stranger's face.

“They do so much for us and now its our turn to repay them. It's always the little things that matter more than the big things. Complimenting someone can make their whole day, you never know what they’re going through,” Trejo said.

Trejo and her friend Jazlyn Colchado spent their time after school making three cards each, actively breaking the Valentine’s Day stereotype.

“Valentines isn't just for couples. Its for friends, parents, families,” Colchado said.

Some cards had pre-made pictures but others were left blank. Each card was made special and unique, keeping the thoughtfulness and sentiment alive.

“Inside I’m going to write poetry. I think poetry is very beautiful. I think it's just something different,” Trejo said.

The idea came together with the help of the American Red Cross and Moody's Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).

“They have done other projects as well throughout our own community but this is the first time we are branching out and taking care of our surrounding areas as well,” Crawley said.

Rodrigo Jose is a sophomore and shared with KRIS 6 News the thought process behind his card. He wanted to pick a bible verse to put into his.

“I ended up choosing Song of Solomon 4:7. It says “You all are beautiful my darling, there is no flaw in you,” Jose said.

He said his grandma is one of his best friends.

“I care about my grandmother a lot so I thought why shouldn't I come out and give a little bit of my time to make somebody else happy,” Jose said.

His card is just one of the 100 that students are making.

“If I was to be an older man and haven't got any letters and haven't talked to my family and I finally see a letter that's for me, it would inspire me to know that young people are still good and the world is not all evil. There are still angels out in the world,” Jose said.

The cards will be delivered to the Robstown Senior Center on Valentine’s Day, as well as care kits that the American Red Cross made.

