Man shot on McArdle, investigation underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday night at about 10 pm, CCPD officers were sent to the corner of McArdlle and Blundell Drive on a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

CCFD took the man to a local hospital in critical condition. Additional CCPD units arrived to help in the investigation. Several witnesses were contacted, and a security video was located.

Police determined that a red car was involved. It was located unoccupied a few blocks away, and it was impounded.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the case remains an active investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Detectives at 361-886-2840. If you would like to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

