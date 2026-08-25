Man in his early 20s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Brooks Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A man in his early 20s was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Tuesday, according to Corpus Christi police.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Brooks Drive at 1:21 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound, police spokeswoman Madeline Commons said. Officers administered first aid until medics arrived.

An early preliminary investigation suggests some sort of altercation took place before the man was shot, Commons said.

Detectives with the department's criminal investigations division robbery-homicide unit were called to the scene, Commons said. Multiple people at the residence were detained and will be taken to the main station for formal interviews, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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