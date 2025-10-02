EDITOR'S NOTE: KRIS 6 News is withholding the name of the man who was killed on Wednesday until the next of kin is notified.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one person dead at a Navajo Street residence where both men had been involved in a prior criminal incident.

Jefferey Berger was arrested in connection with the October 1, 2025, shooting in the 3900 block of Navajo Street, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Man charged with murder in westside shooting; both men involved in prior hostage incident at same address

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:05 p.m. Wednesday on Navajo Street. They discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach area. The victim was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital — Shoreline, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by KRIS 6 News, when officers detained Berger at the scene, he made several spontaneous statements to police. The document states he told officers he was not going to fight, that he had a .380 revolver on him, and referenced that the victim "had already stole from him in the past, and that is why he did what he did."

The officer also reported that Berger expressed concern for the victim, saying "he hoped (redacted) was okay, and that he did not mean to hurt him," according to the probable cause statement.

A revolver was recovered and secured by police.

According to the statement, while being interviewed by detectives Berger once again admitted to shooting the man.

December 2024 Hostage Incident at Same Location

Nearly 10 months before Wednesday's deadly shooting, both Berger and the shooting victim from Wednesday were charged in connection with an unlawful restraint incident at the same Navajo Street address.

According to a December probable cause statement obtained by KRIS 6 News, officers were dispatched to Navajo Street after receiving reports of a disturbance involving weapons. Dispatch notes indicated a woman was texting her mother saying residents in the house had handguns and were holding her hostage. That woman's son was also in the home.

When officers arrived, the shooting victim refused to open the door, telling officers they did not have a warrant. While officers attempted to make contact, a woman inside called 911 herself, reporting that Berger, the other suspect, and a third person were inside the house and armed and dangerous.

The woman was able to contact officers by breaking through the insulation on a window AC unit and told them "she was being held hostage, and that [the suspects] were not allowing her to leave," according to the probable cause statement. She also advised officers that one suspect was sleeping in a back room.

As officers approached the residence, the Wednesday shooting victim opened the door and Berger came out yelling, according to the probable cause statement. Officers ordered all parties to exit, but Berger refused.

"At this point, it was evident that both (redacted) and Jeffrey (Berger) are lying about (the victims') presence as we were still making contact through the AC unit," an officer wrote in the December probable cause statement.

The situation escalated when officers attempted to detain Berger. The probable cause statement says Berger resisted arrest, refusing to put his hands behind his back. During the struggle, a Pitbull charged and bit one of the officers.

"While trying to grab Jeffrey's (Berger) hand, he would forcefully pull away and clench his fist," the officer wrote. Due to safety concerns and Berger's continued resistance, the officer deployed his taser twice before successfully placing Berger under arrest.

Berger and the shooting victim from Wednesday were charged with terroristic threats, display of weapons, and unlawful restraint. Because one of the victims was only 13 years old at the time, the unlawful restraint charge was upgraded to a third-degree felony. Berger also received an additional charge of resisting arrest.

