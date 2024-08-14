K-99's 'Big Frank' to be inducted to the Texas Radio Hall of Fame

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just last week, the Texas Radio Hall of Fame announced its 2024 inductees. KRIS 6 NEWS Reporter Naidy Escobar sat down with Frank Franklin III, also known in the Coastal Bend as Big Frank.

He is the host of the 'Big Frank Morning Show' on K-99 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“I started back when I was in college in Kingsville; I did that for a couple of years, so it has been about 30 years now,” he said.

It has been 30 years of Big Frank's voice coming out of thousands of speakers every morning around the Coastal Bend.

He said that ever since he was little, he was mesmerized by the radio.

“Man, what a blessing, when I was a little kid that’s all I wanted to do. I would listen to the radio all night long. My parents would get mad at me," he said with a big smile.

Big Frank remembers going to his grandmother's house and listening to the AM dial which had little to no interference back then. He could listen to stations all the way from Nashville to Shreveport and even Dallas, and he thought that was pretty cool.

This year, the Texas Radio Hall of Fame is recognizing Big Frank and will induct him in the fall.

“If it wasn’t for the people driving in their cars or punching in at the refineries or wherever they listen, you know, I wouldn’t be here. So I am eternally grateful to everyone in the Corpus Christi area that listens to me,” he said.

Big Frank is honored to be recognized by his peers, and words can’t even describe the way he feels with the support from his loved ones and his community.

Twenty individuals will be honored on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Texas Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

