Judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'Birthright Citizenship' executive order

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As KRIS 6 News reported before, President Donald Trump has issued an order attempting to block birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants.

According to NBC News,Senior U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour heard 25 minutes of arguments and then issued an order from the bench blocking the policy from taking effect for 14 days.

This ruling marks the first round of what is expected to be a lengthy legal battle over the controversial issue.

Mary Helen Berlanga, an immigration attorney, said changes to the U.S. Constitution typically require Congressional action, making the president’s attempt to alter birthright citizenship a complicated legal matter.

The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizenship to anyone born on American soil, regardless of the immigration status of their parents.

While the executive order has been temporarily stopped, Berlanga and other legal experts caution that the battle is far from over.

The ruling only prevents the order from taking effect on Feb. 19, which is the date the president had originally set for the change. For now, birthright citizenship remains in place.

For U.S. citizens over the age of 21, the legal right to petition for their undocumented parents remains unaffected by the court’s ruling. Berlanga advises individuals in this position to continue with the process as usual.

“We don't know what's going to happen right now but at least right now for the time being, it won't take place on Feb. 19," she said.

The temporary block has led many to hope that the executive order will ultimately face a permanent ban. Berlanga is among those advocating for a long-term resolution to prevent the president’s order from taking effect.

"I hope that someone really looks at this issue and realizes that the President overstepped his authority," Berlanga said.

