Local experts and residents react to Trump’s attempt to end 'Birthright Citizenship'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many states across the nation are taking action in trying to block President Donald Trump’s move to end a century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship.

Neighborhood news reporter Naidy Escobar spoke with a range of local residents and legal experts who share their hopes for a successful challenge to this executive order.

The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizenship to anyone born on American soil, regardless of the immigration status of their parents.

However, President Trump has issued an order attempting to block birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants.

If passed, this order would mark a shift in the longstanding policy.

Mary Helene Berlanga, a lawyer who has been practicing immigration laws for nearly five decades said she believes this move is unfair.

She argues that the president’s actions directly contradict the 14th Amendment, which he swore to uphold.

"He says if the parents are illegal, then those children are not U.S. citizens, but that goes against the Constitution," Berlanga said. "No matter whether he says it's effective right now or retrospective, it is against the 14th Amendment to the Constitution."

Myra Galvan, a local resident and mother, said she could not imagine how her life would be if her daughter was born under this new executive order. Galvan remains hopeful, however.

"It’s absurd, but I have faith that it will not pass. People shouldn’t be afraid. There is a process that needs to be followed for this to be approved. But with faith, we push through," she said.

Others, like Nefi Luna, share similar concerns but approach the issue with a different perspective.

"It's okay for the people who are already established here and have children that are already here in America, but I am totally against foreigners who come, have their kids here, and then go back to their country," Luna said.

However, Ernesto Dominguez said this situation is sad because this would mean that the children being born in the U.S. will lose their rights to citizenship.

"We are a nation of immigrants, and everyone has the right to happiness and success in whatever land they feel they can get it from," Dominguez said. "This is a sad situation for those who are only seeking a better life."

Many locals, who wish to remain anonymous are hopeful that legal challenges will effectively block the

As of right now, 22states have filed a lawsuit in hopes to block Trump’s move to end a century-old immigration practice.

The proposed executive order is expected to take effect on February 19th, but many believe that its implementation will be delayed or blocked due to ongoing legal challenges. As state attorneys general and civil rights organizations prepare their cases, the future of birthright citizens

