If the shoe fits, design it! Shoe designer from Corpus could get recognition at Super Bowl LIX

Reuben Saucedo grew up on the Westside of Corpus Christi and graduated from Moody High School in 2003. In 2020, he started following his dream of designing custom sneakers and cleats for college and professional athletes. You might just see one of his cleat designs on display at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this weekend.

“So, my company is called ‘Been Stangin’ Customs," Reuben Saucedo said. “We actually specialize in creating custom footwear for athletes all over the world.”

From Corpus Christi to all over the world, Saucedo is living out his creative dream. His business is a one-man band, and he does it all out of his home in Northern Virginia.

Instead of being one of those, you know, statistics that failed, I just thought that it could be something I could do to kinda invest myself in, putting it all, you know, putting everything that I had all into it," Saucedo said.

Reuben found his love for ‘stangin’ customs’ when the pandemic hit in 2020. It’s been his livelihood ever since.

"One pair takes about three to ten hours. It just depends on what I’m doing," Saucedo said.

Reuben said he wouldn’t be where he is today without his nephew Ainias Smith, who is a rookie wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He’s the reason why I’m in the position that I’m in now. My very first pair of cleats were done for him for the Capital One Orange Bowl he played in, about four years ago," Saucedo said.

Reuben grew up across the street from Ainias's dad, Maurice Smith, on Madrid Drive on the Westside of Corpus Christi. Reuben’s nephew Ainias is a former Texas A&M Aggie who is now a Philadelphia Eagle in his rookie season.

Reuben gives Ainias’s grandmother, Mella Smith-Perkins, a lot of credit for raising him into the man he is today. She lived across the street from Reuben when he was growing up.

“I am really so proud of him and I’m glad he got drafted to the Eagles!" Mella Smith-Perkins, Reuben’s aunt & Ainias’s grandmother, said.

Reubenn has custom made his nephew Ainias's cleats all throughout his college football career. It wasn’t long before Reuben’s custom cleats caught the eye of one well-known Philadelphia Eagle.

“I guess my most exciting as of now is being able to create a custom pair for Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles," Saucedo said.

Reuben recently made a pair of custom Eagles cleats for Jalen Hurts.

Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly asked, “Is there a chance that he could be wearing your shoes in the Super Bowl this weekend?”

"Huge. Huge chance. I’m pretty excited," Saucedo said.

Reuben is excited to hopefully represent his home turf of the Westside of Corpus Christi on a national platform at Super Bowl LIX. It's a full circle moment for his family, as Ainias is in his first Super Bowl as an NFL player during his rookie season, and Reuben's custom cleats might get some recognition on a national level at Super Bowl LIX.

“I’m really proud of them. And when I hear that they’re doing good, it makes me real happy. So, I say fly, Eagles, fly. And I think we’re gonna win!" Smith-Perkins said.

Saucedo said he will be heading to New Orleans to support his cousin Ainias, and to keep his eye out for his cleats, hopefully on the feet of Philadelphia Eagles players, like QB Jalen Hurts.

