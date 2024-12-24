Health District cuts low-risk tuberculosis screenings

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — New year, new changes for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

Starting Monday, Jan. 13, the Health District is eliminating some tuberculosis screenings.

The screenings are still available to high-risk individuals. The cuts will come for those who are not showing symptoms or for people who need a tuberculosis test for employment or admission to school or foster care.

The Health District is shifting its efforts primarily to patients with active tuberculosis.

Low-risk individuals who need occupational screenings can receive them at "Any Lab Test Now" facility, The Doctor's Center, and the A&M Corpus Christi Student Health Center.