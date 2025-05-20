CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gold prices have soared to a record high of $3,280 per ounce, creating an opportunity for people to cash in on forgotten jewelry and trinkets.

Gold prices hit record high, local jeweler says 'now is the time to sell'

"Definitely sell it," said Crystal Abastta, owner of Sparkling City Jewelers.

"Right now is the right time because it's the highest its ever been," she said.

Abastta has witnessed gold's dramatic value increase since the business opened 50 years ago, when gold was priced around $200 per ounce.

Just within the past year, gold prices have jumped 29 percent higher, reaching $3,280 per ounce as of Tuesday morning.

The surge in gold prices has prompted many Corpus Christi residents to bring in their old jewelry to exchange for cash.

"Inflation and high interest has affected a lot of families economically and so sometimes they have to sell their gold to make ends meet," Abastta said.

According to Abastta, you don't need to melt down your gold before selling it.

"Any condition you can sell your gold, and we'll buy it," she said.

Even incomplete sets have value. "Maybe you lost one earring that's been sitting in a drawer," Abastta noted.

For those wondering about the selling process, Abastta explained: "We'll actually check out the carat whether it's 10 or 14 and then we weigh it and then we figure out a percentage of how much gold is in it and based off the price of gold that day we will make you an offer."

Abastta views gold as a form of financial security for everyone.

"It's a protection because you could maybe have a need that you unexpectedly really needed money for and you have some gold that you can sell to help your family," she said.

If you want to find out what your rings, necklaces, bracelets or earrings are worth, Abastta recommends bringing them in and asking questions. Sparkling City Jewelers is open Tuesday- Friday from 10:30-6 and Saturdays from 12-5.

And if you don't want to sell your jewelry or don't need the extra cash but a piece has lost its value to you, Abastta said bring it in anyway and they can turn it in to something different and create a different piece of jewelry with a new meaning.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

