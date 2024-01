CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Crews with Corpus Christi Fire Department are trying to figure out what started this house fire just after 7 pm Monday evening at Sycamore near Greenwood.

It took about 10 minutes to put out and fortunately, no one was home at the time.

The homeowner is staying with family while sorting things out after the fire

Corpus Christi fire officials want to remind you that during cold snaps like this, it's important to stay warm...but to do it safely to avoid fires.