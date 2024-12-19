Fire crews work house fire near Moody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A family's home was severely damaged by a fire Thursday morning. The house fire was on the 1700 block of Hemlock near Moody High School.

Corpus Christi Fire Department got the call around 8:30 a.m.

Two elderly people were outside the house when fire crews arrived, and both were taken to the hospital. There are no updates on their conditions yet.

This is a developing story, KRIS 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.

