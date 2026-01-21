Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire crews respond to house fire on Mendoza Street near Horne Road

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News
Fire crews responded to a house fire in the Molina neighborhood on Tuesday, where officials said no injuries were reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A one-story home on Mendoza Street on the city's west side caught fire Tuesday, leaving the residents displaced but thankfully unharmed.

Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez told us that crews rushed to the 1000 block of Mendoza Street, near Horne Road, after reports came in. When they arrived, they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly went to work and managed to bring the blaze under control.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home, making it unlivable. The occupants have had to find somewhere else to stay, and the American Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire, and officials haven't released the cause yet. We'll keep you updated as more details emerge.

