Fire crews extinguish house fire on Corpus Christi's Westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire Thursday morning on the city's west side near Rose Shaw Elementary.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on the corner of Washington and Dunbar Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from behind the house.

"It took less than 15 minutes to put out," Battalion Chief David Zarate said.

There were no injuries reported, and the house appears to be abandoned, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.