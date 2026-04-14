FBI seeks potential victims of Corpus Christi tire shop owner charged with kidnapping and fraud

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The FBI's Corpus Christi Resident Agency is actively seeking to identify potential victims of Victor Daniel "Danny" Almaguer, the owner of Danny's Tires in Corpus Christi, Texas. Almaguer was recently arrested and remains in federal custody on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and kidnapping.

According to federal court documents, Almaguer and co-defendants Robert Luis Saldana and an unnamed accomplice allegedly orchestrated a violent kidnapping and fraud scheme in March 2025. The defendants are accused of using a fake Facebook Marketplace post offering $750 to transport tires to lure a victim to Danny's Tire Service on Baldwin Boulevard.

Federal agents, local police officers spotted at westside tire shop

Court records detail a terrifying ordeal where the victim, identified only as "C.O.B.," was locked in an office, beaten, and threatened during video calls. The victim was then forced to visit multiple locations across Corpus Christi, including two banks where he was compelled to withdraw thousands in cash, and the Trade Center where he was ordered to make a $10,000 jewelry purchase using his credit card.

Federal prosecutors allege that Almaguer later used the victim's stolen personal information—including the victim's Social Security number, email accounts, and bank account details—to fraudulently open credit lines totaling approximately $2,325 with Acima Credit and $3,590 with Snap Finance. Court documents note that Danny's Tire Service has maintained an account with Acima since 2018.

FBI investigators believe there may be additional victims in Corpus Christi, Houston, San Antonio, or the Rio Grande Valley. Danny's Tire Service operates four locations throughout Corpus Christi, potentially increasing the scope of victims who may have been targeted.

Both Almaguer and co-defendant Saldana have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges and have been denied bond. If convicted, Almaguer faces up to 30 years in prison.

How to Report

The FBI encourages anyone with information about Victor Daniel "Danny" Almaguer and/or his associates to come forward immediately.

Reports can be made by:

Calling the FBI tip line: 832-426-0778

Online reporting form: https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/victim-services/seeking-victim-information/seeking-victim-information-regarding-victor-daniel-almaguer-and-dannys-tires

FBI investigators can receive reports in both English and Spanish. All victim identities will be kept confidential, and victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and state law.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Your responses are voluntary but may be crucial to the federal investigation and help identify you as a potential victim.

This case remains under active investigation by the FBI, Texas DPS, DEA, and Corpus Christi Police Department.

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