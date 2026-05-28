Fatal stabbing victim identified, charges pending against suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police say murder charges are pending against a male suspect in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing on the city's Westside.

The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment. Once released, police say he will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing happened during an argument on Anita Drive. One man was fatally stabbed and two others were injured. Police identified the victim as Gabino Gonzalez Senior, 51.

Police say Gonzalez and the two other men who were injured were related.

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