Fatal stabbing in Corpus Christi's west side leaves one dead, two injured in family dispute

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A deadly domestic dispute early Tuesday morning left one man dead and two others hospitalized after a stabbing incident in a residential neighborhood on the city's west side.

Corpus Christi Police officers responded to a stabbing call at 1:17 a.m. on May 27 in the 4500 block of Anita Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered one deceased male and two injured males at the scene.

The two surviving victims were immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed by CCPD at this time.

Robbery Homicide Detectives were called to assist with the investigation. According to preliminary findings, an argument escalated when one male began assaulting the other two with a weapon.

Police confirmed that all parties involved in the incident were related and known to each other.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives work to piece together the exact circumstances that led to the deadly confrontation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in gathering information about this incident. Anyone with relevant details is encouraged to contact:

Criminal Investigations Division: 361-886-2840

Crime Stoppers (anonymous tips): 888-TIPS (8477)

Online anonymous tips: P3Tips.com

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