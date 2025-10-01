Fatal shooting investigation underway on Navajo Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One man is dead following a shooting in the 3900 block of Navajo Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 1:05 p.m. on October 1, 2025, after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence.

Multiple individuals present at the scene were detained by responding officers while the Criminal Investigations Division was called to handle the investigation.

According to CCPD, investigators determined that a disturbance had occurred at the residence when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots and struck an individual inside the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have confirmed that a suspect is currently in custody, though formal charges have not yet been filed pending the completion of interviews with witnesses and others who were present during the incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division continues to work the case, with witnesses being transported to police headquarters for interviews.

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

