Family rescued from house fire on city's westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Quick response to a house fire on the city's Westside kept a small fire from spreading.

Fire crews received a call at 5:21 p.m. Friday about a house fire on the 4400 block of Ramona Drive in the Molina subdivision.

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News

When they arrived, they were able to evacuate three people and three dogs.

A young child and a preteen inhaled smoke and were transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital for observation.

Meanwhile, fire investigators believe an air fryer in the kitchen started the fire but they are examining the scene to determine an official cause.

