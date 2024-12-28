Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiWestside

Actions

Family rescued from house fire on city's westside

Family rescued from house fire on city's westside
IMG_3944.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Quick response to a house fire on the city's Westside kept a small fire from spreading.

Fire crews received a call at 5:21 p.m. Friday about a house fire on the 4400 block of Ramona Drive in the Molina subdivision.

IMG_3946.jpg

When they arrived, they were able to evacuate three people and three dogs.

Firefighters were able to evacuate three residents and three dogs from the home.

A young child and a preteen inhaled smoke and were transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital for observation.

Meanwhile, fire investigators believe an air fryer in the kitchen started the fire but they are examining the scene to determine an official cause.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election Headquarters