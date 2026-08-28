CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — El Vago Burger & BBQ has been more than a restaurant to the Molina neighborhood in Corpus Christi. Its owner has given back through back-to-school drives, free Thanksgiving plates and free summer meals for kids. Now, after three years in one of the city's most historic neighborhoods, the restaurant is closing that location and moving elsewhere — with a new name.

Tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 29, is the last day to visit El Vago Burger & BBQ at its Molina location. The restaurant will reopen as El Vago's Hell Pit's BBQ at 4741 Kostoryz Road in a new space that can hold up to 160 people, up from about 30 at the current location.

El Vago Burger & BBQ closes Molina location tomorrow, moves to bigger space with new name

For customers like Phil De La Garza, a Molina documentary maker and well-known member of the Westside community, the closure hits close to home.

"It's personal for me. I live here," De La Garza said.

De La Garza says he has watched owner Alex Arredondo show up for families over the years — no strings attached.

"They're helping… no questions asked. It's a big thank you," De La Garza said.

That loyalty runs deep. Customer James Aparicio says he plans to follow El Vago to its new location, even if it means calling an Uber.

"I'm gonna go over there. I ain't trippin' about it," Aparicio said.

Aparicio jokes that his dedication to the restaurant has come at a cost.

"I used to wear a size medium… then I started coming over here? Three shirt sizes up!" Aparicio said.

Customer Robert Rochas says the food itself has always stood out.

"The pickled lemonade is kind of a unique idea. I mean, who would have thought of that?" Rochas said.

Arredondo says leaving was not an easy decision.

"Well, I didn't want to leave. My lease is up already, but, you know, we outgrew the place," Arredondo said.

He says the growth of the restaurant still surprises him.

"I never thought it would be this big, you know… it just happened," Arredondo said.

Closing the Molina location is emotional for him after three years of serving and celebrating with the community.

"Yeah, it is kind of, it's kind of a little bit emotional because, you know, we've been here for 3 years, you know, and everybody knows we're here and we've done a lot here since we've been here," Arredondo said.

He says what made the spot special was never just the address.

"Rough times… good times… bad times. You know, it was fun, you know?" Arredondo said.

And the community outreach that defined El Vago in Molina? Arredondo says that is not going anywhere — it is only getting bigger.

"It'll be bigger. It'll be a lot easier for us to hand out stuff," Arredondo said.

The new location at 4741 Kostoryz Road is also expected to feature bigger and more adventurous menu items.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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