El Bolillo Bakery's Corpus Christi Westside plan clears City Hall with incentive deal up to $363K

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

El Bolillo Bakery's plan for Corpus Christi's Westside has cleared City Hall.

The Corpus Christi City Council and the Corpus Christi Type B Corporation have both approved an incentive agreement worth up to $363,000.

Council changed language in the deal about how the city could respond if the bakery defaults. The Type B board then had to sign off on those changes.

Houston-based El Bolillo plans to turn the vacant old Walgreens at 2101 Morgan Avenue into a wholesale bakery, a regional distribution center and a retail bakery.

The more than $6 million project is expected to create 121 permanent jobs, with an estimated annual payroll of $3.6 million.

The company is aiming to have the facility fully operational in 2027.

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