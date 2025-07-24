Del Mar College automotive program earns prestigious ASE accreditation

Del Mar College's Automotive Applied Technology Program has received ASE accreditation, certifying that the training program meets national standards.

ASE stands for "Automotive Service Excellence," and this certification brings significant benefits to students in the program.

"Having the accreditation, having the education from an ASE backed facility gives you that ability to have a higher income, right, get higher wages when going out seeking employment versus not having the training and the education with the accreditations," said Paul Creacy, Department Chair of Architecture, Aviation and Automotive Programs.

Hicks Automotive Group of Corpus Christi has partnered with Del Mar College in this program and currently employs several Del Mar graduates.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!