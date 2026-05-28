Defendant in the Danny's Tire federal case says he'll enter guilty plea

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Victor Daniel Almaguer Cantu, the owner of Danny's Tire Service on Baldwin, has notified federal court that he intends to enter a voluntary guilty plea.

A court document obtained by KRIS 6 News does not specify what charges he intends to plead guilty to.

Almaguer Cantu and co-defendant Robert Luis Saldana were accused of luring someone to their tire shop and holding that person against their will.

Federal prosecutors allege the men beat the man and forced him to withdraw money from 2 banks and make a $10,000 jewelry purchase.

Shortly after their arrest, both men pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud, identity theft and kidnapping.

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