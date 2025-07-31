CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cowboys are often seen as symbols of freedom and independence or simply a character in a Western movie. But for generations of African-American men in Texas, being a cowboy was more than an image. It was a livelihood, a source of pride, and a legacy rooted in heritage and resilience.

That legacy will be on full display this weekend during the first-ever Corpus Christi Trail Ride. Organizers said the event will highlight the deep cultural and historical roots of Black cowboys, who helped shape Texas ranching life but were frequently left out of mainstream stories.

“My family, all of my family has had horses,” DeAndre Coleman, one of the event’s co-hosts, said. “My grandma had a mule, great-grandma had a mule. Everybody has rode horses in my family.”

Corpus Christi to host first-ever trail ride, deeply rooted in Black heritage

Coleman added the trail ride is a way to honor his ancestors and reclaim the cowboy narrative. He, along with fellow co-hosts Kevin Palmer and Jaron Jackson, said the event is as much about education and celebration as it is about fun.

The history of trail rides in Texas dates back more than 70 years, with the widely recognized Salt Grass Trail Ride beginning in 1952. But the roots stretch deeper. The earliest cowboys in Texas included Mexican vaqueros and formerly enslaved African-American men who became skilled ranch hands and herders after emancipation.

One of the most notable Black cowboys was Bill Pickett, famed for inventing the rodeo technique of steer wrestling. Despite the contributions of Pickett and many others, the role of African-Americans in cowboy culture has long been underrepresented. Trail rides like the one happening this weekend have become ways for communities to preserve and spotlight that rich history.

“I want them to have something to be proud of,” Palmer said. “It’s really about community; bringing the community together, allowing them to see a different cultural aspect.”

In addition to the ride itself, the event will include live music, family games, food, and more than a dozen local vendors. People are expected to come from Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and other cities. Organizers expect the event to generate a positive economic impact for small businesses across the city.

“Unity is the message,” said Jackson. “It’ll be some stuff you ain’t ever seen around here before, so let’s go.”

Proceeds from the event will support school supplies and clothing for Coastal Bend students.

The Corpus Christi Trail Ride takes place August 1-2 at the South Texas Race Ranch, located at 6701 Old Brownsville Road.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on-site or through EventBrite. The event begins at 6 p.m.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!