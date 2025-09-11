Corpus Christi police are investigating three-car accident on Ruth Street

Corpus Christi police are investigating a car accident on Ruth Street and 21st Street that sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Ruth Street in reference to a major traffic accident. When the officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway.

Witnesses told KRIS 6 News that around 10:20 a.m., a driver of a red GMC Sierra was heading eastbound on Ruth Street near 21st Street when it hit a black Dodge Ram truck, which was traveling westbound. The GMC truck sideswiped a Kia SUV parked on the side of the road and then hit a woman.

"The preliminary investigation is that the black truck was traveling westbound on Ruth and the red truck was traveling eastbound on Ruth. The red truck went left of center and went into the oncoming traffic lane, so the black truck saw this, and he moved left of center to try to avoid a head-on collision. But they collided, and the red truck struck a maroon vehicle that was parked on the side of the road, and a female was injured," stated Senior Traffic Officer Michael Pena.

Police said this red GMC truck hit two vehicles and a woman on the 2400 block of Ruth Street Thursday morning.

When our crew arrived, they found a witness holding the victim's hand until medics arrived. The witness told KRIS 6 News the victim was taken to the hospital, and another group of medics tended to the victim's elderly husband, who was on the porch and witnessed the entire incident.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News The black Dodge Ram was one of the three vehicles involved in Thursday morning's crash on the 2400 block of Ruth Street.

Meanwhile, Lt. Michael Pena said the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest developments throughout the day.

