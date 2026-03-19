Corpus Christi legend Ronnie "Pointy Boots" Mathis dies after battle with cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ronnie "Pointy Boots" Mathis, the Corpus Christi Westside legend known for his towering cowboy hats, jewel-toned suits, and famously long-toed boots, died Thursday afternoon following a battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer. He was surrounded by family and his beloved wife, Susan Mendez Mathis, in his final days.

For decades, Ronnie was more than a colorful figure on the Westside — he was a symbol of pride, resilience, and community. His signature look, much of which he crafted himself, was never just about fashion. It was always about purpose.

"I had a plan, it wasn't just style. I had a plan. I really didn't want to die a nobody," Ronnie once said.

He didn't. Born and raised on Corpus Christi's Westside, Ronnie was drawn to fashion from an early age, inspired in part by his twin brother, Donnie. He took that inspiration and transformed it into something entirely his own — a look that commanded attention and a presence that commanded respect.

Alexis Scott

His influence ran so deep that local artist Allison Schuchs was moved to immortalize him on canvas. The portrait, which took her several weeks to complete, now hangs in the American Bank Center alongside a second painting — a permanent reminder of the legacy Ronnie built through expression, connection, and community pride.

"It was something that had to be done," Schuchs said. "Maybe it was guidance from above — the timing just felt right and I'm glad that I did it."

When Ronnie received his terminal diagnosis, the meaning of those portraits deepened. Schuchs said she was honored to play a role in preserving his story.

Shoocha Photography

When doctors diagnosed Ronnie with Stage 4 prostate cancer that had spread throughout his body — giving him six months to a year to live — he faced the news the only way he knew how: with grace, humor, and style.

He didn't want pity. He wanted people to live boldly.

"It ain't sad," Ronnie said. "I did all I could. We all got our day, and the Lord don't make no mistakes."

His family, while heartbroken, echoed his faith.

"Our family has not dealt with a lot of death. So hearing the news, it's really difficult and hard to even think about it and comprehend," said Dennis, a family member. "But God has the last word."

As his health declined and a brain tumor left him bedridden, Ronnie had one final wish — to make the woman he loved his wife.

Ronald Mathis and Susan Mendez had been together for 25 years. When his condition worsened, Ronnie — an Army veteran who said he was "deteriorating fast" — refused to leave her without a title.

"I wasn't gonna leave her out here without no papers saying she's a Mathis," he said.

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In a moment orchestrated with the help of Judge Joe Benavides — a fellow veteran and friend of Ronnie's for nearly 20 years — the couple was married in their own living room, surrounded by family. Susan didn't even know it was coming.

"They're the ones that surprised me. I didn't even know I was getting married," Susan Mendez Mathis said.

For Susan, the answer was never in doubt.

"He treated me like it was Christmas every day," she said.

Judge Benavides, who made it all happen, said he was glad to do it.

"I felt for Ronald and I told Ronald I would assist him and do the best that I can," Judge Benavides said.

Ronnie's niece, Maxie, who was present for the ceremony, said Susan's devotion never wavered throughout his illness.

"She's been there by his side the whole time," Maxie Dennis said.

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