Corpus Christi couple married for 60+ years pass away within days of each other

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Rose Hill Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Adolfo "Adolph" and Maria “Rita” Gonzales share their final resting place. The couple’s family said their love story spanned over 60 years, ending just days apart when they both passed away in October 2024.

Carol Alejandro

Rita and Adolph were well-known figures in Corpus Christi. They owned several properties and were recognized for their contributions to the community, even receiving a mayoral proclamation honoring their impact.

Rosie Collin, their niece, described the couple as, "an inspiration to what marriage is supposed to look like and what family looks like."

Their love and devotion were evident to everyone who knew them, according to their other niece, Isabel Palacios. "He was so devoted to our Aunt Rita as he was to his children, every single day," she said.

Rita had suffered from Parkinson’s disease for about 10 years and was in hospice care during her final years. Carol Alejandro, the couple’s daughter, shared how Adolph became ill toward the end of Rita’s life but refused hospice care for himself. "We all knew that was for taking care of my mom," she said.

Tony Jaramillo From left to right:

Isabel Palacios (niece), Carol Alejandro (daughter), Grace Gonzalez (daughter), Rosie Collin (niece)

Despite his declining health, Adolph insisted on attending Rita’s funeral after her passing on October 9. "Even when he was in pain, he said, 'No, I want to go,'" Alejandro said.

Adolph passed away one day after Rita’s funeral. "I think he had peace that his promise to her and to God was fulfilled," Alejandro said.

On top of their business ventures, the Gonzales couple was known for their generosity and dedication to the community, volunteering for organizations such as Spohn South Hospital. Their family said their legacy of love, family, and service will live on in Corpus Christi.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.