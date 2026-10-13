Corpus Christi City Council rejects El Bolillo Bakery incentive deal over disputed contract language

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Efforts to bring a Houston-based bakery to Corpus Christi have hit a snag.

Corpus Christi City Council members rejected changes to an economic development incentive agreement for El Bolillo Bakery during Tuesday's meeting. The disputed language — added by the city's Type B Corporation — focused on how the city could respond if the bakery defaults on the agreement.

El Bolillo Bakery had asked the city for up to $363,000 in economic development tax incentives. In exchange, the company would convert the old Walgreens on Morgan Avenue near the Crosstown Expressway into a wholesale bakery and distribution facility, with a retail bakery on site.

The deal could create about 120 permanent jobs and generate at least $6 million in investment. El Bolillo would repay its incentive package in three years.

The city said it will approve the agreement once the Type B Board changes the agreement back to its original wording.

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