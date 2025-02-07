Corpus Christi attorney gives legal advice on immigration rights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is fear among neighbors in the Coastal Bend.

They're often asking "what do I do if ICE comes my door? What do I do if ICE shows on campus?"

"I’m concerned that students will be detained, or families will be detained simply trying to take their child to school and my child and other children will see that,” CCISD parent Casey Jackson said.

Speaking with the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Nancy Vera admitttd there's been a lot of worried phone calls from educators and parents.

"I have yet to hear from Corpus Christi Independent School District which seems lax getting on the ball. The same thing with Tulsa Midway, Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland,” Vera said.

Those same teachers, and families showed up to Corpus Christi's AFT meeting where immigration attorney Arturo Lima gave some insight.

"It's good to know your rights. It's good to carry paperwork with you if you're not a permit resident and if you're not a permit resident it's good to carry your green card,” Lima said.

However, knowing your rights is only a small part of this conversation.

"In clinics, hospitals and banks you don't have to answer questions about your immigration status,” Lima said.

Several questions were raised from those at the meeting and others wanted to know if students are safe.

"Just because they have a warrant does not mean you have to answer their questions. You still have the fifth amendment right to remain silent,” Lima said.

Lima’s legal advice serving as a tool for the migrant community.

For more information from The American Federation of Teachers,click here.