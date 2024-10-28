Controlled burn to make way for La Volla Creek Drainage Improvements project

The City of Corpus Christi will have a controlled burn from Monday, Oct. 28, till Thursday, Oct. 31, near Holly Road, Greenwood Drive, and Saratoga Boulevard.

The controlled burn will be from the La Volla Creek Drainage Improvements project.

This week, the City of Corpus Christi will host a controlled burn to make room for the La Volla Creek Drainage Improvements project.

From Monday, Oct. 28, through Thursday, Oct. 31, the controlled burn will take place near Holly Road, Greenwood Drive, and Saratoga Boulevard.

The burn will clear trees and brush. According to a city press release, the burning will only occur during the day, and, for safety, there will be a water truck on-site.

The La Volla Creek Drainage Improvements project includes the following 130-acre detention pond and its supporting infrastructure: park improvements, pedestrian trail signage, and ADA-compliant parking.

This project is expected to be completed in March 2026.

