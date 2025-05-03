Community gathers at first annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta hosted by Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighbors gathered to celebrate the inaugural Cinco de Mayo Fiesta hosted by Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter on Saturday.

Becky Pugh, the director of development for the organizations, shared her enthusiasm about the event's success.

"We were just so excited to see so many people eager to come and be a part of it, learn a little bit more about what it is that we do and all of our programs, and just having fun together this morning," she said.

The event aimed to benefit the ministry and life enrichment for people with special abilities program.

Attendees were introduced to the services provided by Catholic Charities, including workshops focused on financial, spiritual, mental, and physical health. She emphasized the community's involvement, noting that some program participants showcased their talents through dance.

The entertainment continued with 12 different craft vendors, food vendors (LA Street Dogs and Sassy Snow Cones), balloon animals courtesy of Magic the Clown, face painting, and resource tables available to provide information on the services offered.

Pugh expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the day's success, naming Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Chris Swann, Driscoll Health, and several others as key sponsors.

Reflecting on the first time celebration, Pugh voiced her hopes for future fiestas. "Next year we just hope to continue to make this bigger and to grow the event and have more people out here and just continue to grow awareness about our programs," she said.

Catholic Charities aims for the event to be a community fiesta where families can gather and enjoy fun activities together. In the meantime, the organization's next big event is the annual Celebration of Charity Gala, scheduled for Sept. 25.

