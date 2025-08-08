Coastal Bend Food Bank reduces distribution as demand rises and donations drop

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is cutting back on food distribution due to budget cuts and supply shortages, even as more families seek assistance during the summer months.

"We have been distributing over a million pounds of food a month. But the food goes out just as fast as it goes in," said Bea Hanson, executive director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

FOOD BANK SHORTAGE

The food bank will now distribute food only once a month instead of twice, as they face multiple challenges including federal funding cuts and diverted donations.

"When the USDA started cutting funding, we realized we didn't know what to expect. So there was this feeling of insecurity," Hanson said.

Local retailers like H-E-B, who typically donate salvaged food to the food bank, have redirected their efforts to help Central Texas flood victims.

Despite these challenges, 11-year-old Lillian Johnson is spending her summer break volunteering at the facility.

"I feel happy that I'm helping other people today," Lillian said.

The sixth-grader, along with her sister, is among the few volunteers currently lending a helping hand at the food bank.

"I take the stuff put it in a box - it matters what it is - bread or pastries," she said.

Hanson notes that summer brings additional challenges for families.

"This has been a very very busy summer, children being out of school - parents having to stretch their incomes to pay bills," Hanson said.

While general distribution is being reduced, Hanson emphasized that certain programs remain intact.

"We are not cutting the senior distribution, that one is established," Hanson said. "We also have one extras distribution for people with diabetes and that one will continue."

The food bank's biggest need right now is protein items so families can stretch out meals. With federal cuts and supply shortages, Hanson says community support is crucial.

"We have been here before, when food was scarce and we felt we had to go to the community and ask for assistance," Hanson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



