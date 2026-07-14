City council approves grant application for La Volla Creek flood prevention project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council approved a resolution today authorizing the submittal of a $6.6 million grant application to the Texas Department of Emergency Management to complete the La Volla Creek Project.

The project will help reduce chronic flooding that has plagued westside neighborhoods near La Volla Creek for about 15 years. Those neighborhoods include Los Encinos, Las Colonias and the Molina neighborhood.

One part of the project is a 130-acre retention pond that is almost completed. The final part involves upgrades to concrete drainage tunnels that run under SPID and Holly Road, which will be expanded to drain water faster. That work will take a year to complete.

The only thing that still needs to be worked out is an agreement with TxDOT.

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