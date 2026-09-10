CITGO donates to Coastal Bend Food Bank for second straight year during Hunger Action Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CITGO is continuing its support for the Coastal Bend Food Bank during Hunger Action Month.

On Wednesday, leaders from the CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery presented a donation to the food bank as part of the national effort to raise awareness about hunger.

Following the presentation, CITGO employees took part in a volunteer event at the food bank.

This marks the second straight year the refinery has made a donation to help fight food insecurity in the Coastal Bend.

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