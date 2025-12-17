Church Unlimited opens its doors and heart to those in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people, some who had been waiting in line since 7 a.m. Tuesday, gathered for the annual Church Unlimited Angel Tree giveaway in Corpus Christi.

The event was held at the Church Unlimited Westside Mission on Mueller Street, near Leopard and Upriver Road. More than 300 volunteers helped distribute over 2,000 gifts to families in need.

Beyond gifts, the giveaway provided food, clothes, haircuts, hygiene products and additional clothing for anyone who needed assistance.

"When they walk through the door and they see a little glimpse of hope it is everything to us, that we have volunteers that have volunteered here for years, that they just come for this event because they know that the people are going to walk out of here with so much hope and so much love that they'll be back next year," Pastor Kat Rosales said.

Rosales serves as local missions coordinator for Church Unlimited.

The Angel Tree giveaway was open to anyone who showed up. Since September, Church Unlimited has seen a 30% increase in people needing help.

The church also provides food assistance throughout the year. In 2024 alone, they have distributed over 25,000 pounds of food every week to community members.

