CCRTA bus operators, mechanics showcase skills at annual Bus Roadeo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) held its annual Bus Roadeo, giving bus operators and mechanics the chance to showcase their driving skills, precision, and professionalism on the road.

Drivers in the 27-foot, 35-foot, and 40-foot bus divisions navigated challenging obstacle courses designed to simulate real-world scenarios, while CCRTA’s top mechanics demonstrated their technical expertise.

“This shows our community just how safe our drivers are,” Rita Patrick, CCRTA Managing Director of Communications, said. “If they can drive through these obstacle courses without knocking down a barrel, and those barrels represent street corners and even people, that tells you how good of a driver they are and how well they maintain a safe driving area.”

The event not only highlighted safety and service but also determined which team members will represent Corpus Christi at the State Bus Roadeo in Lubbock next spring.

Last year, CCRTA’s operators and mechanics advanced to the International Roadeo in Austin, competing against the best in the country. This year, the team hopes to qualify once again, with the national competition set for Salt Lake City, Utah.

CCRTA officials say the roadeo underscores the dedication and skills of their staff, reinforcing the agency’s mission to provide safe and reliable transportation for the community.

