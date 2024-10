The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place on the city's Westside, off Ayers and Tarlton Street around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

According to CCPD PIO Jennifer Collier, the stabbing has not been considered fatal at this time.

This is a developing story, KRIS 6 News is on the scene and will keep you updated with more information.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.