CCPD: Fatal crash on Greenwood Drive and Horne Road under investigation

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News
Corpus Christi Police have shut down a portion of Horne Road after an accident Tuesday night.
A woman is dead following a major crash on the city's west side Tuesday evening.

According to Lieutenant Gabe Garcia of the Corpus Christi Police Department, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and Horne Road just before 7 p.m.

Lt. Garcia said one woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Greenwood and Horne intersection will remain closed for a few hours as investigators gather information.

"The other driver was taken to the hospital. We're still waiting to get the final word on the status of that person. That person right now is still alive," said Lt. Gabe Garcia.

Corpus Christi Police are investigating a crash on Horne Road near Greenwood Tuesday night.

CCPD's traffic division will release more details on Tuesday night's deadly crash after completing a thorough investigation. AEP crews have been dispatched to the crash site to evaluate a traffic box that was struck. Officials said street lights are currently not working, and crews are trying to restore power at the intersection.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.

